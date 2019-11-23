This past week I did what many of you have sadly done, or perhaps will. I said good-bye to Mom.

Farewell followed her heroic fight against Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive disorder whereby brain cells degenerate and die. Nearly 6 million Americans now suffer, almost all 65 and older, the early signs forgetting recent events and conversation. The condition seems almost universal yet so individual that to know such a person means esteeming them not as a statistic but a life.

Alzheimer’s robs the aging of a companion they cherish as friends die and family dwindles — losing memory when they need it most. Mom lost that gift in the last few years. In 2003, an even greater treasure died, her husband of 54 years, my Dad. Thankfully, their five children remained to bury her and hold a memorial service in the small upstate New York town of Caledonia — home.

Without meeting Mom, you knew her kind — a wife, mother, and grandmother who showed, as Lucille Ball said, “If you want something done, ask a busy person.” She was a pioneer who in her late thirties returned to college, got a graduate degree, and became a public high school head librarian. Mom anchored her family. She lived most of her life in the American 20th century. Remarkable, she was representative.

A pragmatist, Mom put first things first. She believed in the Good Shepherd’s kindly light that led. In our 24/7 talk age, her ability to truly listen let her help. An adjunct was low-maintenance. Recently, I found her photo of my first day in kindergarten, garbed in cowboy shirts and pants of the day. Mom made a scant budget stretch a mile, aware that character is what we are, not have. Her life tied poise, strength, and Hemingway’s “grace under pressure.”

An early instance came years before she and Dad met in college. Howard Smith turned 15 on Dec. 7, 1941, the day Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. He tried, but was too young to enlist. A year earlier, hundreds of miles away, Guendolen Stuart, 14, had composed an extraordinary high school scrapbook hailing the arrival of George VI, King of England, and the Queen Mother in North America. Britain was our security against Hitler, but desperately needing U.S. aid.

My future Mom’s hand-written cover read: “King and Queen, in Canada and the United States 1939-40.” Under it, she signed her name and address, then “God Save the King!” with two exclamation points. Inside, page after page of story and photo preserved the historic visit, the President and Mrs. Roosevelt welcoming the Royal Couple and raising support for the Brits. It helped to save them and us — celebrated by a teenage girl, her entire life ahead.

A decade later she and Dad wed, visiting Boston’s Fenway Park on their honeymoon on June 14, 1949. The Red Sox lost to Cleveland, 10-5. Massachusetts-born, Mom bequeathed to me Sox fandom. Dad bestowed baseball. His hero, Ted Williams, got two hits and knocked in three runs in. You can look it up. I did.

Mom loved to laugh. With five kids, it wasn’t always easy. After her marriage, she became a Latin teacher in Rushford, New York. Later, moving to Caledonia, I errantly told my first-grade class — this, at the ‘50s Cold War zenith — that Mom had taught in Russia. For months, she and Dad expected to hear FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover knocking at our door.

Like many parents then, Mom prized the written word before making it her career, buying Golden Books in childhood or later The New York Times each Sunday morning or The World Book Encyclopedia, which many of us read religiously — or books on subjects as disparate as Lincoln, Clara Barton, and Sir Walter Raleigh, gallantry not out of fashion at the time.

At home, Mom made of Christmas and other holidays a sudden magic place — singing, while she worked, at any time of year. Each month she subscribed to Columbia Record’s long-playing package — “Carousel” or “South Pacific” or “The King and I” cascading around the house. In truth, what inheritance don’t I owe?

Evoking Mom recalls a story of a man musing about what human quality matters most. “Wealth?” he said. “A man or woman can be rich today and broke tomorrow.” Health? He continued, “A person can be robust today and stricken tomorrow.” Looks, or status; rags, or charm? He went down the list — naming traits; then, dismissing them.

Finally, he came to what would sustain a life “through all its problems, its disappointments, its fears, its sorrows. “‘Out of infinite kindness,’” the person said, “grows real understanding and tolerance and warmth. Nothing can take the place of such an enduring asset.”

“Infinite kindness” is what my mother possessed. May God bless her, united again with Dad.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.