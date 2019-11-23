A roundup of information from around the region

LYONS — Strong Memorial Hospital confirms that the 4-year-old boy who was on life support after a house fire in Lyons has died.



Firefighters responded to the scene last Saturday for a house fire with people trapped. First responders began a search and located 4-year-old Kayden Bennett within 25 minutes.



The 4-year-old and his 10-year-old brother were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital.



There is a GoFundMe Account to help the family.



There is still no word on what caused the fire.

WALWORTH

Man injured in hunting incident

A man was taken to the hospital after falling out of a hunting tree stand in the Walworth area on Saturday.

According to the Lincoln Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 1 p.m. The incident happened in the woods on Bushwood Road.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State Police said the man fell 25 to 30 feet while trying to set up the stand.

The Lincoln Fire Department, State Police, Walworth Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support responded to the scene.

VICTOR

Deputies: Driver in Main Street crash charged

A 76-year-old Farmington woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash on East Main Street late Friday afternoon.

Virginia A. Rice, of 6326 Kims Drive, was driving a 2013 Ford Escape when she crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said Rice caused two other property damage crashes during the incident, which was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The road was closed from Church Street to Lynaugh Road for about two hours while deputies investigated.

Victor firefighters and Victor Farmington Ambulance crews responded and checked over those involved in the crash, deputies said. No one was injured, deputies said.

Rice is scheduled to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.

CANANDAIGUA

Helming urges constituents to share feedback

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, has released her 2020 Legislative Survey and is inviting the public to participate and make their voices heard.

This year’s questionnaire can be completed by visiting helming.nysenate.gov.

Each year, Helming conducts a survey of constituents in the 54th District she represents to gather feedback about the issues facing the region.

Helming then shares the results of this survey with the community and uses the feedback to advocate during the legislative session.