Start with annual furnace inspections

In our part of the world, it’s not a matter of if you’ll need your heating system, but when.

As winter looms and temperatures continue to drop, those heating systems will be turned on more frequently than normal. From gas furnaces to space heaters to fireplaces to a combination of them, each have their own unique safety features that you should be aware of.

No matter how you heat your home, we want you and your family to stay safe this winter. We encourage you to review and follow these guidelines:

Yearly furnace inspections

To ensure your furnace is in proper functioning condition, have it inspected at least once a year. This will ensure proper air flow, reduce costly repairs and improve its overall energy efficiency.

Since most furnaces rely on natural gas, oil or propane to generate heat, even a small issue can cause a gas leak in your home and exposure to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

For this reason, yearly furnace inspections are non negotiable.

Up-to-date detectors

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have the potential to save lives. It’s a best practice to check that they are in working condition before your furnace turns on for the first time each season.

Test their batteries and clean off dust. The entire smoke detector should be replaced every 10 years, while the entire carbon monoxide detector should be replaced every 5 to 7 years. Typically, CO detectors will have a date stamped on the back to indicate their expiration date.

Space heater safety

Portable space heaters are a popular source of supplemental heat during the winter months, but safety should be a top consideration when using them.

Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States. Always plug your space heaters directly into a wall outlet — extension cords or power strips can overheat and cause fires.

In addition, never use a kerosene heater indoors.

Chimney care

If you heat with an indoor fireplace, your chimney should be inspected and cleaned once a year. The inspection will identify any defects or issues that need to be addressed. A chimney sweep will remove soot, blockages and built-up creosote from your chimney liner, firebox, smoke chamber and damper.

This cleaning will ensure your system is operating safely and efficiently.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham, Bristol and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.