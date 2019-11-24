The Roper Knitting Company was one of the foremost manufacturers of knitted sweaters in the eastern United States

In 1915, George Roper, whose father was in the knitting business in Needham Heights, Massachusetts, came to Canandaigua and opened the Roper Knitting Company in 1916. With Roper when he started was Arthur Adams as treasurer. Shortly after the company started, Willard A. Crego joined the firm as vice-president and sales manager. In 1920, Roper sold out his interest in the company and Crego became president, Adams remained as treasurer, and Henry Hamlin was named secretary. George Roper returned to his native Massachusetts. In 1923, Charles P.A. Persons joined the firm as a salesman. Arthur Adams died in 1924, Hamlin resigned, and Persons became secretary of the firm. Crego would serve as president of Roper Knit until his retirement in 1953.

The Roper Knitting Company was one of the foremost manufacturers of knitted sweaters in the eastern United States. They made men’s wool, orlon, and combination sweaters in varying styles from cardigan to pullovers and turtlenecks. They also made women’s orlon cardigans and pullovers. One of their most famous sweaters was the men’s Scotty Kote. Making a sweater was an operation with many steps. The yarn was bought dyed in an unwound state usually. It was wound onto cones and then knitted in machines. The material was then steamed or pressed into shape and then cut according to patterns. The different parts were then sent to the various sewing machines to be put together. After this, the sweater was given a final inspection, pressed and placed in a sweater bag and packed in a box.

Roper Knitting started making sweaters in April for the fall season. The bulk of the sweaters were shipped in July, August and September. After that most of the shipping consisted of fill-in orders; however, manufacturing of the sweaters went on year-round with February and March being the only slow months. The company sold most of its sweaters to firms in the northeast United States. It maintained a salesroom at its Canandaigua location where it sold irregulars, odds and discontinued items to local Canandaiguans.

In 1916, Roper Knitting started in a small brick building on the corner of North Main and Chapel streets [343 N. Main St. today]. About three years later after its small beginning, a wooden addition was made to the rear of the original building. In 1924, the rest of the building was added to the south of the original building. When the company was first started only 3,000 sweaters a year were manufactured; but by the early 1950s, 40,000 sweaters at an average cost of $10 were produced each year. The plant employed close to 50 men and women at the height of its business.

Some of the most intricate machines invented by mechanical genius were used in the Roper Knitting Company. Several of these inventions were patented by the United States government’s Patent Office. These included a sleeve-making machine that was developed to make sleeves with reinforced forearms and elbows while the upper part of the sleeve remained the same thickness as the remainder of the sweater. A button-hole maker was able to make a complete buttonhole in one operation, and another contrivance sewed on the buttons. For cutting sweater materials to pattern size, an electric power saw was used that cuts a pile of sweaters 6 inches in thickness all in the same movement.

While the major product of the Roper Knitting Company was the manufacturing of sweaters, it also produced other items over the years of its existence including bathing suits, scarfs, toques, jackets, jerseys, blouses, caps, gloves, shirts, gym suits and skull caps. More than 20 different colors of yarn were kept on hand in the stockroom. For a period of time, Roper Knit had a branch factory in Shortsville that manufactured cotton jackets.

In 1953, after 33 years as its president, Willard “Bill” Crego retired from the Roper Knitting Company. In April 1953, Charles P.A. Persons, the secretary of the Roper Knitting Company, bought out all the other stockholders and took over complete control of Roper Knit as its third president. He was born in Rochester in 1899. His family moved to Canandaigua, and he graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1917 and from Hobart College in 1922. Right after leaving college, he joined the Roper Knitting Company in 1923 as a salesman.

By the end of the 1950s, smaller textile and knitting companies in the United States found it more difficult to compete with larger and more competitive textile and knitting companies. This was happening long before the threats of foreign competition and the rise of new technologies that we have today. The Roper Knitting Company ceased operations on August 25, 1961. Charles Persons retired from the company and went to work as the treasurer and secretary of the Canandaigua City School District.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service seized the company for failure of payment of federal unemployment and withholding taxes for various periods prior to its closing. The IRS advertised for bids for the public sale of the building, inventory and machinery in 1962, and the building and its contents were sold at public auction.

Between 1962 and the late 1960s, several failed attempts were made to convert the Roper building into apartments, a furniture factory, a storage site and tearing down the building and erecting a gas station on the site. Since the early 1970s, the building has been mainly occupied by offices and small businesses. A few changes have been made to the building since the Roper Knitting Company closed, but the major renovation of the building as it looks today was made in 2002 by the current owner of the building, Lupton Properties LLC. It is another great example of how a historic building can be preserved and reused in our community.

Sources:

Archives from the Daily Messenger

The photograph of the Roper Knitting Company building in 1953 is courtesy of Alan Lupton of Lupton Associates.