City of Canandaigua Police charged 32-year-old Daniel Raymond, of Prattsburg, and 36-year-old Kenneth Raner, of Naples on November 21 for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree following an investigation involving multiple agencies in Ontario County.

Police say both are accused of selling heroin and fentanyl in Canandaigua. Additional charges are pending against both suspects. Police say they were held pending arraignment.