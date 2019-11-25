Churchville-Chili High School seniors Andrianna Gruttadauria, Sophia Podszebka and Kayla Wiest recently signed national letters of intent to pursue lacrosse at the college level.

Gruttadauria will join the St. Bonaventure University NCAA Division I Bonnies. Podszebka will play for the Roberts Wesleyan College Division II Redhawks and the University of Indianapolis Division II Greyhounds will welcome Wiest to the team in the fall.

Michael Murray, athletic director, introduced the athletes and coach Sean Marsh during the signing ceremony.

“We are very proud of these passionate athletes,” Murray said. “They have been integral to our lacrosse team, but have also been invaluable contributors to many other Saints teams over their high school careers. They excel academically, have shown great strength of character and will no doubt be incredible assets to their colleges.”

Gruttadauria, named the girls lacrosse Scholar Athlete in 2019, participated in varsity soccer, volleyball and indoor track in addition to lacrosse. She boasts 31 career goals, 17 career assists, seven career takeaways and 11 career ground balls. She has the highest academic GPA on her team.

“Andrianna has a very high lacrosse IQ, and her skill and passion are huge assets to the team,” Marsh said. “Her grit and determination to challenge herself stands far above average.”

Podszebka was named second team all-county for lacrosse in 2019 and was on the Saints varsity swimming team. Her school record includes 20 career goals, 13 career assists, 37 career ground balls, 50 career draw controls and 26 career takeaways. She took the majority of draws in 2019.

“Sophia is a very smart player with exceptional field awareness,” Marsh said. “She is a great two-way player on both ends of the field.”

Wiest made first team all-county for lacrosse in 2019, and was named team MVP in 2018 and 2019. She played on the varsity lacrosse team for four seasons, and has 92 career goals, 19 career assists, 74 career ground balls, 67 career draw controls and 34 takeaways. In 2019, Wiest broke the girls lacrosse school record for most points in one game (12) and most goals in one game (10).

“Kayla is a very smart player with exceptional field awareness,” Marsh said. “She sets great examples on and off the field, and is a very positive and encouraging teammate.”

Wiest also participated in varsity volleyball and indoor track.

“I am extremely proud of the girls with everything they have accomplished thus far,” Marsh said. “Each university is getting a player with extremely high lacrosse IQ. They all bring their own unique talents to the team, which are huge assets. All three players are very important to our success on the field in 2020 season. I am really looking forward to their leadership and team success in their senior season.”