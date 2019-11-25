The Irondequoit High School girls varsity tennis team were the champions of Monroe County Division III this year.

They had a perfect 5-0 record in their division and a 12-4 overall record. Leading the team at first singles was sophomore grader Carly Armitage. Also dominating at second singles was sophomore Emma Smith. Playing at first doubles were seniors Sara Solea and Taylor Nelson. All of these girls made the All County First Team for Division III. Third singles player Carina Monahan made the All County Second Team.

Irondequoit made the semifinals of the A2 team sectionals where they lost to Brighton. Other girls playing this season were Bri’Asia Brown, Grace Buckley, Emma Rovet, Cara Saunders, Silvia Smith, Paige Nelson, Marlie Capuano, Annika Dence and Lauren Bell.