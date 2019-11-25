Students in grades 9-12 at Brighton and Greece Arcadia high schools recently demonstrated their concern about youth tobacco and e-cigarette use, as well as marketing that targets kids.

This demonstration included posters reading “Stores near schools contain 3x the amount of tobacco promotions,” “Nearly 40% of high school seniors in NYS are using e-cigarettes,” “64% of high school e-cigarette users use mint or menthol flavors,” and “70% of teens report that flavors are the reason they use e-cigarettes,” among others.

Reality Check members and students focused on educating their peers and staff on the average age of a new smoker being 13 years old and the history of the Great American Smokeout.

The American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout is an annual event on the third Thursdays in November that encourages and offers support to people to become or remain tobacco- and nicotine-free.

Visit realitycheckofny.com for information.