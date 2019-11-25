The blustery day kept Quest Elementary School students inside for their annual Quest Feast, but that didn’t stop them from having a fun and educational day.

Every year, sixth graders demonstrate what life was like in the 1600s for pilgrims and Native Americans. Since Quest is an International Baccalaureate district, intermediate teacher David Moore, who organizes the event, decided to expand the event last year to include Thanksgiving traditions from other countries.

Though it took place much later in American history, Tom Chugg and his grandson Colton Spriggs shared information about the Lewis and Clark expedition, and their experiences participating in a canoe and camping re-enactment. Their display included what explorers would have brought with them, how they would have dressed and a replica of the tent used on their trip.

“It was fun re-enacting the expedition, but I definitely would not have wanted to live back then,” Chugg said. “Life was very hard.”

Other displays included corn husk doll making, butter making and other Thanksgiving foods, a replica of the Mayflower, John Cabot and Amerigo Vespucci displays, traditional games, and face painting Native American symbols. Students developed their topic question — for example, “Who were the pilgrims and what did they want?” — and then central idea to guide their research — “The pilgrims were a group of English settlers who wanted land, religion and money.”

“The whole school comes together and we learn about how it was when the Native Americans and pilgrims lived here,” intermediate student Naomi Rosario said.

Other classrooms and parents headed to the gym to participate in the games, listen to presentations and sample foods, then everyone enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving feast, some of which was prepared by the students.