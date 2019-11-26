SERVPRO of West Monroe County will receive the Business in the Spotlight Award from the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce during its holiday party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Brook-Lea Country Club, 891 Pixley Road, Gates.

This recognition honors the company’s contribution to the economic vibrancy of the community, community involvement, special achievements, growth and success, and job creation.

The quarterly award involves a nomination, interview and judging process. Nominees are critiqued on contribution to the local economy and community, success, longevity, and growth of the company, and unique approach to the industry.

“We are pleased to be presenting SERVPRO of West Monroe County with this award,” said Carla Vazquez, chair of the BITS Committee. “SERVPRO of West Monroe County is owned by Jim and Michele Wandtke. SERVPRO is a full-service fire/water cleaning and restoration company that just marked its 24th year in business.”

SERVPRO of West Monroe County brings 20 full-time jobs to the area. The company won the Chamber’s 2019 Innovative Business Award.