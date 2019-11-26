The cardiovascular rehabilitation program at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan recently received certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

To earn accreditation, the program participated in an application process requiring documentation of its practices. Each application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and certification is awarded by the AACVPR board of directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements. AACVPR program certification is valid for three years.