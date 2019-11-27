The village of Clifton Springs will celebrate arts and culture from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 with an opening reception at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., and a grand opening at Sulfur Books, 18 E. Main St.

The sixth annual “Small Works” exhibition at Main Street Arts features 165 works measuring 12 inches or smaller by 112 artists from 28 states; 38 artists are from the Finger Lakes and western New York.

The fourth annual “The Cup, The Mug” exhibition on the second floor features drinking vessels in ceramic and wood by 44 artists from 19 states.

Sulfur Books was gifted to the nonprofit arts organization and underwent a renovation. The grand opening will feature a book signing and reading of “Joytime Killbox” by Rochester author Brian Wood.

Award announcements for both juried exhibitions at Main Street Arts will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by Wood’s reading at 6 p.m. at Sulfur Books.

“As always, we encourage everyone to join us at the reception for our biggest exhibition of the year,” said Bradley Butler, executive director and curator. “This year is even more exciting with the grand opening of our newest initiative, Sulfur Books. We hope that you will make a night of it, and experience both the visual and literary arts in our village. We are excited to see how these two art forms will come together and we hope that you will consider joining us for this special night.”

“Small Works” was juried by Anna Kaplan, a Buffalo gallerist and curator. “The Cup, The Mug” was juried by ceramic artists Kelly B. Justice and Jeremy Randall, whose work is featured in the exhibition.

Gallery and bookstore hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 315-462-0210, or visit mainstreetartscs.org or sulfurbooks.com for information.