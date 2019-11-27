Meg’s Gift Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to raising mental health awareness and access to services in Greater Rochester, recently presented a $50,000 check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Western New York Chapter.

This donation stems from the organization’s fifth annual charity golf tournament and community dinner.

Meg’s Gift chose AFSP as the primary beneficiary because of its record of engaging and educating different community groups about mental illness and suicide prevention. In 2018, the Western New York Chapter — which covers all of Monroe and adjacent counties — offered 134 programs and reached more than 8,000 individuals.

Ray Garbach, father of namesake Megan Garbach, said the “educational programs of AFSP align with the mission of Meg’s Gift, especially those that target student groups. It is important that they are provided a safe forum to talk about mental health issues, learn about warning signs of illness and what steps they can take to seek help for themselves or their friends.”

Karen Heisig, board chair of the local AFSP chapter, said the donation will expand school programs in the next year to include parents and staff.

Since 2014, Meg’s Gift has raised and donated more than $223,000 to local organizations and programs working to end the stigma surrounding mental health and aid those dealing with mental illness. Visit megsgift.org for information.