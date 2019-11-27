National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Jason Allen, of Williamson, and Desirie Carson, of North Rose.

Allen was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and is assigned to the 105th Military Police Company. Carson serves with the Company C (Medical), 427th Brigade Support Battalion and was promoted to the rank of specialist.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Local residents join LaBella Associates

LaBella Associates in Rochester recently hired Dennis Mattison, of Marion, and Nicholas Graziose and John Morrison, of Ontario.

Graziose and Morrison joined the architecture division as a project technician and an architect, respectively. Graziose, a former LaBella intern, recently graduated from Alfred State with a degree in architecture. Morrison has 35 years of experience in K-12 design and construction administration, surveying and site planning.

Mattison joined as an assistant project manager for the program management services division. He has 20 years of experience in product development and delivery.