The United Church of Canandaigua, 11 Gibson St., will present a Christmas organ concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 with organist David Baskeyfield, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” selections from “The Nutcracker,” “O Holy Night” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Freewill offerings will be accepted. A dessert reception will follow.

The fifth annual concert for all ages is presented by the church and Parsons Pipe Organ Builders. Call 585-394-0503 for information.