The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club recently held its annual Service Above Self Awards dinner to recognize members of the community for their dedication and contributions to serving others.

This year’s winners are Dawn Santiago-Marullo, retired superintendent of the Victor Central School District, and Lorene Benson, founder and executive director of the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington.

Santiago-Marullo received the Jordan Pappas Service Above Self Award, which goes to community members that demonstrate a sincere and meaningful commitment to serving others in the course of their professional career.

Rotarian Sara Visingard presented the award to Santiago-Marullo, who was involved in all aspects of the educational programs in the system during a period of expansion.

President Jim Crane noted the relationship between the club and school district under her leadership, which included scholarship support, awards recognitions and the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

The award is named for the late Jordan Pappas, an attorney and founding member of Victor-Farmington Rotary. Pappas’ son, Thomas, an educator in the Rochester school system, spoke of his father’s involvement with Rotary.

Benson received the Betty Powers Service Above Self Award, named for the late Betty Powers. Her husband, Rotarian Galen Powers, made the presentation.

The award recognizes community members that strive to make a positive contribution toward quality of life. Betty Powers supported the club’s service projects to remember the less fortunate, especially during the holiday season.

Benson founded the Cobblestone Arts Center in 1983 to bring the benefits of involvement with the arts to the community, including those with developmental disabilities, seniors and youth without access to the arts.

In 1995, Cobblestone relocated to a circa-1814 farmhouse on state Route 332 in Farmington. In 2017, a new 150-seat theater provided a venue for day program students and artists to present their work. Cobblestone operates a three-week summer work program as part of its Celebration of Youth project.

Santiago-Marullo and Benson were honored as Paul Harris fellows, representative of the Rotary club designating $1,000 in each of their names to the Rotary Foundation.