RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester will present “Disney Dance Upon a Dream” starring Mackenzie Ziegler on March 29, 2020.
The show takes the cast on a journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world that features a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and reimagined.
The original story unfolds around a present-day heroine and steps into the world of Disney that includes video and music from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana,” and “Cinderella.”
Visit disneydancetour.com for information.
‘Dance Upon a Dream’ coming to Rochester
