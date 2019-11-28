The Henderson Ford Toy Drive has begun, and the dealership is celebrating the ninth annual Toy Drive this year, partnering with the U.S Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and the Rochester Christmas Store.

The toy collection effort will run throughout the month of November. Patrons can drop off new, unwrapped toy donations for all ages at any of the following locations:

• Henderson Ford, 810 Ridge Road, Webster

• Steinmiller Insurance, 1223 Bay Road, Webster

• The UPS Store, 1900 Empire Blvd., Webster

• Webster Chamber Health Insurance Service, 1110 Crosspointe Lane, Suite C, Webster

• Rochester Area Music Project, 31 W. Church St., Fairport

• Edge Advertising Group, 6 N. Main St., Suite 220, Fairport

• OMEROS, (585) 737-9666, OmerosClothes.com

• Neubert Financial Services, Inc., 599 Ridge Road, Webster