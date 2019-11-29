Raise your glass filled with the Other Half Rochester's Bird Cage Imperial IPA, which pays homage to the Canandaigua 'landmark'

EAST BLOOMFIELD — The Other Half Rochester, which opened at the former Nedloh brewery site on Routes 5 and 20 earlier this year to great anticipation, started the holiday season off on a tongue-in-cheek note.

Just last weekend, the brewery released two Bloomfield brews, including the Bird Cage Imperial IPA. This crisp creation is made with Mosaic, Citra, Nelson Sauvin and Sabra hops, according to an announcement from the brewery.

But its name is inspired.

Yes, this beer — the artwork on the can depicts a green bird cage decorated with what looks to be hops, on a black background — pays homage to one of “our favorite” Canandaigua landmarks, as the brewery notes.

Ah, yes, the birdcage. What, you’ve forgotten about the birdcage?

Looking out at the north shore of Canandaigua Lake these days, you’d be hard-pressed to say the five-story Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort structure, and its 109 hotel rooms, 44 condos, conference center, and restaurant to come, once was a shell of its current self.

But yes, there it stood in limbo for years, started but unfinished for nearly three full construction seasons, until resuming this spring.

Derisively dubbed the "birdcage" (among others), this shell of a resort was the butt, it seems, of all that ailed Canandaigua.

Blame it for everything, from blue-green algae to the proliferation of plastic straws to boisterous roosters to Brexit, or so it seemed.

Tear it down, they said on social media. Make it a park, they said. Buy it as a city and build it ourselves, they said.

But that’s in the past.

City residents just had contested races for mayor and each of the City Council seats, yet few mentions of the birdcage emerged from the campaign, at least compared with previous years, anyway. Drivers along Lakeshore Drive once had see-through views of the lake; now they see walls, doors, windows and, depending on the day, actual people working.

So today, with bellies full from Thanksgiving and wallets soon to be emptied from Shop Local Saturday, and as 2019 draws to a close and 2020 comes near, we offer a toast to the late, great birdcage here:

May we remember the past, and learn from and build on it.

To a future filled with health, wealth, good cheer and goodwill toward all men and women — and tourists who stay here and visit.

To friendship and families, to love and happiness, to peace among neighbors.

To wisdom and sage for all the ages, for there will come a new day and a new birdcage, that each day’s passing observers will gauge.

And for that, we’ll need many more sips of the Bird Cage (and at $18 a four-pack, indeed a healthy wage), as our wit, sarcasm, and barbs again take social media’s centerstage.

So let us eat, drink and be, well, uh, merry,

Raise your glasses, all who don the gray and cherry,

To the memory of the birdcage,

help us turn the page,

so the opening of a resort is all the rage.

You're welcome to shop local

The Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva is having its second annual “Made in the Finger Lakes” event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More than 30 Finger Lakes vendors will be selling one-of-a-kind, locally made items. Visitors will have the chance to sample New York wine, craft beer, cider, spirits and foods. They also can craft their own "Made in the Finger Lakes" gift bag with items purchased from participating vendors, including apparel, artwork, crafts, woodwork, books and more.

A New York Kitchen chef will be giving a live cooking demonstration and tasting for shoppers to enjoy, along with the opportunity to purchase New York Kitchen gift cards.

The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is at 35 Lake Front Drive.