Investigations by the FBI, CIA, NSA and other national intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in our 2016 elections. Investigations by Robert Mueller concluded that Russia interfered in our elections and in fact indicted several members of Russian military for that interference. Investigations by the Republican-led Senate concluded that it was Russia that interfered with our elections. Finally, investigations by the Republican-led House of Representatives concluded, in the spring of 2018, that Russia interfered with our elections. The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a statement on April 27, 2018 which states “The Russian government, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, sought to sow discord in American society and undermine our faith in the democratic process.”

Republicans on the impeachment committee keep trying to bring up conspiracy theories, started by Vladimir Putin and Russia, that Ukraine interfered with our elections, not Russia. With all the intelligence community, the Mueller investigation and Republicans in the House and Senate saying it was Russia, why are those Republican defenders of President Trump on the impeachment committee bringing up conspiracies that are perpetrated and propagated by Russian Security Services? The only reason I can give is to “sow discord in American society and undermine our faith in the democratic process.”

William Fine

Brockport