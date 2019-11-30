Granger Homestead hosts annual silent auction

CANANDAIGUA — Time’s running out if you’re looking to participate in the annual Festival of Trees.



Hosted by the Granger Homestead at 295 North Main St., the silent auction is scheduled to end Sunday, Dec. 1.



According to material from the Granger Homestead, funds from the event are put toward maintaining the property, which was first established in 1816.



Over 20 businesses in the greater Canandaigua area contributed to the festival, decorating trees of different shapes and sizes. Additional decorations included decorations on the homestead’s fireplace mantels along with dresses and wreaths, provided by local businesses and individuals.



Visiting hours for the homestead are 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The property is also open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.



