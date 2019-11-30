Calling hours for Mila Ruangsuwana are scheduled Sunday

BRIGHTON — Neighbors on Saturday paid tribute to the young girl who was killed when she was hit by a car.

Nine-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana and her babysitter were killed when a car ran off the road on Edgewood Avenue and hit them as they walked on the sidewalk last Wednesday

Neighbors set out luminaries on Saturday in memory of Mila.

Mila's two-year-old brother, who was critically injured in the crash, is listed in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Calling hours for Mila are scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Anthony Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 2305 Monroe Ave.

French Road Elementary School in Brighton held counseling sessions for students and staffers Saturday.

“It’s really hard to get over something that happened,” 10-year-old Javier Smith said, as he laid flowers at the scene of the crash.

Those who knew Mila expressed fond memories.

“A wonderful, sweet, kind, caring, little girl who was adored by her siblings, adored by friends, adored by her teachers,” Brighton School Superintendent Kevin McGowan said.

“She likes to have fun,” Javier Smith said. “Sometimes she likes to joke around and be nice to everyone.”

Jim Keenan’s 9-year-old daughter, McKenna, has been a classmate of Mila’s since kindergarten.

“We knew, even Wednesday night when the word came out that the 9-year-old had passed, that it was going to be hard,” Keenan said. “That our daughter will probably know who it was. And it was going to be tough going back to school.”

There is nothing normal about this situation, McGowan said.

“There is simply an effort, like you would in any relationship, to extend your arms and provide support,” McGowan said.

On Friday, Brighton police also revealed the name of her babysitter, 45-year-old Elmira Kamilevna Hall, who also died on Wednesday.

The accident remains under investigation.