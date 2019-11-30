On Monday, Nov. 25, Project Exile celebrated its 21st anniversary in Rochester.

During these years, approximately 900 criminals have been exiled and approximately 18,000 illegal guns have been taken off the streets. The program has been supported by three district attorneys, five United States attorneys for the Western District of New York, three sheriffs, and a number of police chiefs in Rochester as well as many others.

In 1998, Rochester was the second city in the country to implement Project Exile. It was started by an assistant United States attorney in Richmond, Virginia, during a time when there was a lot of gun violence in the city. Rochester was also facing large amounts of gun violence, with the homicide rate hovering around 70 homicides per year, which gave us the distinction of having the highest per capita homicide rate of any city in New York state.

As someone who was born and raised here, that was not something I wanted my community to be known for because we have many things to be proud of. We have more quality higher education institutions in one county than most; we have access to international commerce because of our proximity to Canada and New York City; access to Lake Ontario and the beauty of the Finger Lakes; and the ability to get medical care at great healthcare facilities. These were the things I wanted Rochester to be known for, and I was excited about the idea of doing something to help curb the violence that was present in Rochester and help its reputation.

Through Project Exile, if someone is found to be in possession of a firearm when they had lost their right to legally possess one, and is tried and convicted, they can be exiled from the community and sent away to serve time in federal prison. The very first message of Project Exile was "You + Illegal Gun = Federal Prison." When Mike Green became the district attorney for Monroe County, he asked for it to change to “You + Illegal Gun = Prison." He wanted to take a tougher stand on those who possessed illegal guns. Project Exile was endorsed by the Brady Gun Lobby as well as the NRA — two groups that don’t agree on much — and it is recognized all over the United States by the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, the Marshals Office, the ATF, and others.

When the Project Exile board meets each month, we focus much of the conversation on how we as a community can help to set people on the right path and keep them from making bad choices. There are many wonderful community initiatives that have stemmed from Project Exile and Partners Against Violence Everywhere (PAVE) including: A Horse’s Friend, started by Matthew Doward; The Rochester Violence Youth Partnership, which was started by Dr. Mark Gestring and Dr. Michael Scharf; Project TIPS, which illustrates community policing at its best; Homework Huddle, which meets every Monday to help children do better in school; and the Rochester City School District Leadership Program hosted at Camp Good Days’ Recreational Facility on Keuka Lake, which is for students who are making the transition from elementary school to middle school.

The type of camaraderie and partnership Project Exile has is not seen in many other places. Every month, representatives from law enforcement, elected officials, faith-based groups, hospitals, colleges, workforce programs and more come together and meet to see how we can help our community. Please know that myself and the others involved in this program would not continue to meet and support the program if we weren’t sure that it was making a real difference in our community.

Gary Mervis is chairman of the Rochester Project Exile Advisory Board.