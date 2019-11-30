The following editorial appeared in the Times Herald-Record (Middletown, New York), a fellow Gannett publication. Guest editorials do not necessarily represent the views of Messenger Post Media.

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City and now a potent force in the Democratic contest for president, is apologizing to some extent for the policy of stop-and-frisk policing during his tenure.

There is no confusion about why he is doing this. He understands that to get the Democratic Party nomination he will need the support of African Americans and other minorities who were the primary targets of the practice. But for someone who is trying to show how sorry he is, Bloomberg sounds suspiciously calculating. He says he did not realize the devastating impact the policy was having on minority groups, an impact that was very much in the news during his time as mayor and that he could not have missed. He also is trying to help people understand why he might have been willing to pursue such a policy, flawed though it may have been. To do that, he stresses that he was trying to do something that he has continued to do since he left office and that he knows is very popular with Democratic voters — reduce gun violence.

No one doubts his commitment to that cause, one easily measured in public statements and significant contributions. Even those who doubt the sincerity of his reversal on stop and frisk and who opposed that practice are likely to prefer him to Donald Trump and, he is hoping, will conclude that he has the temperament to successfully take on a fellow New York billionaire, assuming that Trump’s status survives the revelations sure to come once his income tax records are made public.

Democrats who might be inclined to back Bloomberg under the anybody-but-Trump category have to worry not only about stop and frisk but about his embrace of big business and his disdain for women, a past that would temper support and make it less likely that he would inspire the kind of broad national turnout, the crusade many see as the only way to overcome the backing Trump receives from his base.

For all of that, however, Bloomberg’s plan to skip early primaries and use his enormous wealth to run essentially a national campaign brings another challenge for Democrats — do they want a billionaire on the ticket?

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that money deserved the same protections as speech, that there were almost no limits on how much someone could spend or have spent on their behalf in a political campaign, we have seen our politics distorted in dangerous ways. Nowhere did that show up better than in recent Republican contests for president where candidates with individual mega-donor backing — Ted Cruz in 2016, Newt Gingrich in 2012 — were able to stay in the race long after others had to drop out.

With the statistics on inequality that we hear so often, the fact that a handful of people control more wealth than half or more of the nation, it is clear that a few billionaires have almost unlimited power to command the electoral process. Democrats who are rightfully concerned about that should be wary of Bloomberg, even if he is their billionaire.