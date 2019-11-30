Assuming that the self-serving Republicans in the Senate refuse to vote for the justified impeachment conviction of Donald Trump, the Democrats have three major obstacles to overcome in removing him from office in the 2020 election.

Trump’s wealthy donors have contributed millions of dollars to his campaign. So we can expect the airways and social media to be flooded with false, distorted, and misleading ads supporting him.

The Democrats will have to overcome the technological influence of Russia in the election itself. Vladimir Putin would love nothing more than further weakening the United States by having Trump in the White House for four more years.

Finally, because of the outmoded Electoral College system, Trump will probably lose the popular vote again but can win the election by eking out victory in five or six close states.

Claude Peters

Canandaigua