A Syracuse man is arrested in connection with Black Friday shooting at Destiny USA mall

SYRACUSE — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting at Destiny USA on Black Friday.

Syracuse police arrested Kyree Truax, of Syracuse, early Saturday after a vehicle he was in was involved in a traffic accident at Franklin Street and Herald Place in Syracuse.

Truax was arraigned in city court Saturday morning. He’s charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

He is accused of shooting a victim twice in the leg with a handgun shortly after 7 p.m. near the Kay Jewelers store in the food court area at the mall Friday night. The two men had been in a fight.

Police did not have any more information about why the altercation occurred.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is a possibility of more arrests related to the incident, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said during a news conference Saturday morning.

"There were many young people, women, seniors and citizens from all walks of life who were in the mall yesterday (Friday), and this was obviously very disturbing to them," he said.

The investigation

Misinformation was provided shortly after the incident about fireworks inside the mall, which was later found to be inaccurate, Buckner said.

The investigation started right away with canvassing the area and looking at "a lot of video," he said, and shoppers gave descriptions of a potential suspect or suspects and where they exited the mall, he said.

The shooting caused bedlam at the mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Shoppers and employees streamed out the doors or huddled in back rooms and rumors spread of an active shooter. The mall closed for the night shortly after.

According to the criminal complaint, there were many people around, including children. Truax’s “reckless behavior” put patrons at serious risk, police said.

Increased police, stores on lockdown

A number of police officers were already assigned to a special detail at the mall due because of the Black Friday crowds, Buckner said. There were plans for an increased presence of police there Saturday.

"We certainly understand that members of the public would have a certain level of anxiety or even fear in coming back to the location," said Buckner.

Counseling services were being organized, and they will be available to all community members who need them, he said.

Destiny USA, a six-story mall that draws shoppers throughout central New York, is also a training location for Syracuse police officers to prepare for moments like this, said Buckner.

He thanked the mall management and store employees for swiftly working to protect mall patrons by putting stores into "lockdown" during the incident, he said.

"We plan and prepare, and we have for years in the event that something like this ever happened," said Destiny USA General Manager Robert Schoeneck on Saturday.

They used electronic systems and the PA system at the mall to direct safety procedures among tenants and patrons, he said. The mall businesses practice procedures every two months, he said, including locking gates and doors and safe evacuation protocol.

Truax was being held on $100,000 bail or $250,000 bond.

"This is part of the footprint of what we see not only in Syracuse, but in our country," said Buckner. "It's impossible to prevent everything, but given our response I think that we've shown that we're more than prepared to address these kinds of issues."

He reiterated the public has nothing more to fear in visiting the mall.

"Don't allow two or three knuckleheads to ruin our holiday season," he said.

