The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon on Mondays-Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Dec. 9: Plant-based meal shepherd’s pie and chocolate mousse. Lunch and Learn: “An Introduction to Plant Based Eating.”

Dec. 10: Cafe closed for private event.

Dec. 11: Mingle and Jingle Holiday Soiree, 5 to 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: Barbecue ribs, rice pilaf, seasoned corn and dinner roll. Lunch and Learn: Jack Kowiak presents “The Origins of Christmas Customs.”

Dec. 13: Turkey tetrazzini.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.