The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon on Mondays-Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Dec. 16: Ham and swiss French toasted sandwich and creamy tomato soup.

Dec. 17: Baked chicken breast with citrus salsa, steamed rice and mixed vegetables. Lunch and Learn: Perinton Ambulance presents “Signs and Symptoms of a Heart Attack: “Male vs. Females.” Lunch and Learn: Daniel Jones presents “Video Chatting.”

Dec. 18: Creamy pasta primavera.

Dec. 19: Birthday Bash! Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, seasonal vegetable blend. $6. Lunch and Learn: “The Secret Code Breaking Heroes.”

Dec. 20: Texas toast BLT’s and pasta salad.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.