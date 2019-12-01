Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a holiday gift.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts for more than 700,000 seniors nationwide.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a community program with support from businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Northeastern Monroe County has partnered with the Catholic Family Center to bring BASTAS to seniors in need in the community.

To participate, visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 22 to Dec. 16. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the senior community with the ornament attached. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to the Catholic Family Center in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Highlands of Pittsford, 100 Hahnemann Trail, Pittsford.

Elderwood Villages at Fairport, 7 Chardonnay Drive, Fairport.

Aaron Manor, 100 St. Camillus Way, Fairport.

Fairport Baptist Home, 4646 Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport.

Visit www.BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (585) 218-5200 for more information.