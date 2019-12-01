“E-Art Tie Dye” has various tie-dye items on display at the Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls.

“E-Art Tie Dye” features work by Errett and Vanessa Brown. They offer an online store and sell at art festivals throughout the year.

Those interested in learning more can borrow tie-dye books and natural dye books, which are also on display. “E-Art Tie Dye” will be on display through the end of the year.

Visit earttiedye.com for information.