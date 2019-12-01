For the second year, LenelS2 will sponsor a high school program that helps students develop the academic, technical and professional skills required for 21st-century jobs.

LenelS2 employees serve as mentors for the program, held at Edison High School in Rochester.

LenelS2 is a part of Carrier, a global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The international Pathways in Technology program works with students starting in the ninth grade and gives those completing four years of high school an opportunity to earn a two-year technical associate degree from a local community college at no cost.

LenelS2 employee mentors work with 20 students in the P-TECH program.

P-TECH students learn coding, software development and other IT skills, as well as office basics such as time management, creating and delivering presentations, and writing effective emails. The program incorporates a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based curriculum. Students must maintain passing grades in all high school classes in order to remain in the program.

Graduating Edison High School students can continue their P-TECH-related studies at Monroe Community College. After completing the six-year program, P-TECH students may accept jobs with their mentoring companies or continue their education at a four-year college or university.