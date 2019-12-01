In an effort to engage the more than 35% of students who consider themselves nonreligious, a newgroup has formed at Rochester Institute of Technology to help them find secular answers for themselves.

The meetings begin with games involving pop culture including “The Good Place,” “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” as a jumping off point to questions such as “What does it mean to be good?”, “How do we deal with death?” and “What’s the nature of evil?”

Dept. 42 is RIT’s attempt to help students find those answers.

The meetings have been promoted with posted fliers, on social media and by contacting other clubs, such as Dumbledore’s Army, Quidditch, Psychology and Fantasy clubs. Dept. 42 is listed as a Campus Group and has a Facebook page. They’ve also handed out red towels with only “Dept. 42. Life. The Universe. Everything” and their website printed on them.

Most of the students don’t know who hosts the Dept. 42 meetings.

Contact Greg Livadas at (585) 475-6217 or Greg.Livadas@rit.edu for more information.