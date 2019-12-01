Webster Thomas High School students Annalise DePaull and Nathaniel Peets, and Webster Schroeder High School student Veronica Savino recently participated in the National Association for Music Education All National Honors Festival.

DePaull, Peets and Savino performed in the mixed choir under the direction of Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor of the Viking Chorus and Chapel Choir at St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

Seven students from the Webster Central School District were selected to represent their schools at the New York State School Music Association Conference All-State in Rochester. Thousands of students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the state.

Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder students achieving this honor are Tristan Altobelli, Caroline Fountain, Isabelle Nitsch, Brynn Smith, Luke Stowell, mixed chorus; Adelyn Carney, symphonic band; Maria Conti, Tessa DeGrace, David Potter, and Scott Schleede, choral alternate; Felix Huang, cello alternate; and Hermon Kidane, treble chorus.