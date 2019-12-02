A serious crash on Route 531 at I-490 in Gates has left one dead and two more in critical condition.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that the one-car crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday and caused "serious injuries."

Deputies say that that the sedan was traveling eastbound when it left the road and traveled onto the center median before heading down a ravine and striking a tree. The female driver died, while a man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle have been hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says all three are adults, but no ages or other identification have been released.

An alert from New York State reports that the crash is affecting traffic in both directions, blocking the left lane. Travelers are being told to expect delays.

News10NBC had a crew on the scene, who reported that assets of the New York State Police and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were on site.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.