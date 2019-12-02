There are closings and delays around the area due to the winter weather. Please allow for extra time and be cautious for your commute in to work or school.

Here's the link from our news partner, News10NBC's area closings:

Winter Storm Warnings remain posted for Wayne, Ontario and Yates counties and into the eastern Finger Lakes.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for the rest of the area through Monday evening. As of now, both the advisory and the warning will be in effect through 7 p.m. Monday.

Snow will continue to fall this morning, at a light to moderate clip. Amounts will be manageable by morning, with many spots east of Rochester picking up 4 to 6 inches of snow. So, amounts won't be too impressive, but it will make for a challenging commute.

Snow will continue this morning and will start to taper off as we move through the day. Snow will pull east, ending first for our western counties, and hanging on the longest across Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, and Yates counties.

This is where we will likely pick up another few inches of snow during the day Monday. In all, this will be a snowfall with a wide range of totals from southwest to east.