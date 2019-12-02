Ronald Sennet Jr., 23, of Canandaigua is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a car from a city parking lot Saturday night.

According to investigators, Ronald Sennet Jr., 23, of Canandaigua started by stealing a vehicle from a parking lot on South Main Street. Sennet then crashed the car into a swamp before fleeing the scene.

Sennet is charged with grand larceny and drunk driving. He was held in the Ontario County Jail until his CAP arraignment.