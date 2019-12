Here's your Monday forecast:

Hi: 33° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: NNE at 14mph

Today: Steady morning snow tapering through the midday/afternoon. An additional 3-6 possible east of Rochester, a coating to an inch or two further west and south. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing sky as the snow finally ends. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.