“Refrigerator Art” at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will share children’s masterpieces with the community from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31, 2020.

This exhibit is open to artists in preschool through elementary school. All entries will be displayed in the third-floor Ewing Family Community Room.

Parents can drop off art at the main lobby desk until Dec. 13. The maximum size is 16-by-20 and all mediums are accepted. Put the child’s name on the back and fill out a title card when dropping the piece off.

A family reception will run from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 4. All art can be picked up after the show ends.