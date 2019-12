The Finger Lakes Chorale will present its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

This year’s concert, “A Silent Night,” will include “White Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” and the Hallelujah chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.”

Admission is free; donations will benefit a scholarship fund. Call 585-396-0027 for information.