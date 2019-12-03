A Wayne County woman escaped a house explosion without injury on Tuesday morning. Firefighters say the home's furnace exploded and gutted a large portion of the inside of the house. Messenger Post Media has a crew on scene and will update the story.

A propane furnace explosion blew out most of a home, according to firefighters.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on Wilcox Road in Macedon.

Firefighters say there were no flames, but there was significant damage to the side and the back of the home.

A woman was inside the home at the time of the blast. She made it out safely and was not hurt.

Investigators are working to find out why the furnace exploded.