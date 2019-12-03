Before we look at rewards cards, as promised in our last column, I want to return to taxes and to some other things that I was reminded of in a few recent trips to New York City.

First, driving back and forth to New York City twice in eight days reminded me of the thousands of miles that I drive each year for my CARE Financial Literacy Program — 56 different schools last year, and I already have four new high schools and a new middle school scheduled for this year — and for the Wild Wings Bird of Prey Sanctuary. In the past I have told volunteers for these kinds of not-for-profits that if they itemized deductions on their income tax returns, they should consider keeping the necessary records to get a tax deduction for their millage. I personally have never done that, because I don’t feel that taxpayers should subsidize the work that brings me so much joy, but I know that others could use the deduction, especially many retired or semi-retired volunteers.

We have talked about the fact that, with the new higher federal standard deduction — $24,000 a year for married couples — many more people would claim that standard deduction and no longer itemize, especially in the high-taxes states like New York, where there is a $10,000 cap on state and local taxes that can be deducted.

The bottom line is that you must itemize in order to claim this millage deduction, so if you are no longer itemizing, this can’t be claimed. I hope that this will not deter people from volunteering, but it may make a difference for some volunteers.

Another thing about these trips was listening to the many reports about debt, spending and related financial topics during the holiday season, which is here now. By the way, I hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

If you are a regular reader, you know that in my CARE financial literacy presentations, I am always talking about ANTICIPATED EXPENSES, things that you should recognize and plan and save for, rather than having to put them on a credit card and pay more for, because of the interest. So for months I have been saying in the schools, that the last time that I checked, the holidays come at the same time every year, so why don’t people plan and save for them? We discussed this yet again in a recent column. Then on the way to New York I got a notice on my phone from wallethub that 35 million Americans are still paying off credit card debt incurred last Christmas. Forget all the statistics about how much more or less people will spend, that alone says it all. Starting Jan. 1, you need to make a spending budget for the 2020 holidays, and START SAVING THEN – 1/12 EVERY MONTH.

In the last column we talked about the New York State toll roads and bridges going cashless in 2020 and whether tolls may increase, but, in any event, it’s time to get an EZPASS. Well, I had quite the experience this week. I received a notice of violation in the mail, saying that I had failed to pay the $15 toll at the George Washington Bridge on our last trip to New York, and that since this was my first violation, I could pay it by a certain date, or it would be $65 that I would owe. Now folks, I paid the $15 toll at the bridge, and my wife can attest to it, BUT I NEVER ASKED FOR A RECEIPT. I never have asked for a toll receipt, except when I was travelling for business as a practicing attorney, over 27 years ago. The result is that I can’t prove it. I wrote them a letter with the payment, which, among other things, suggested that they look into who was on duty at that booth on that day and time. The bottom line is that, unless you have an EZPASS, always ask for a receipt, and keep it for at least a month.

On a totally different subject, this is my 316th column for the Daily Messenger — six continuous years. I want to thank the paper for this opportunity, and thank many of you who have told me that they appreciate the columns.

OK, as promised, let’s start to look at the pros and cons of rewards cards.

In my CARE talks, I warn that, unless you are financially sophisticated and disciplined, rewards cards may not be the best thing for you, despite all of the advertising hype. That is because many studies show that people with these cards often charge more than they otherwise would, because “everything is on sale and they are getting cash back,” or other rewards — that Tina Fey and Michael Che American Express commercial where she buys him a $25 lunch that she doesn’t need to buy him, in order to get 3 %, or 80 cents, in cash back.

I promise that we will go into more depth in the next column, but for now, here are just my thoughts before I do any research. You could start thinking about them. First, if you are going to get a card that charges an annual fee, make sure that your rewards will at least cover that fee. Second, know yourself — if you don’t travel much, what is the point of a travel rewards card? Third, will you put in the time, effort, and discipline to really benefit from the rewards? Last, if you have several rewards cards, will their total availability hurt your credit score, when you need a good credit score for something, more than the benefits you will get from the rewards?

More in the next column.

