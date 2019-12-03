An officer suffered a serious head injury in a Nov. 2 struggle but is expected to recover

U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Monday in the November assault of a Rochester police officer.

On Nov. 2, investigators say Chezere Campbell, 30, fought with officers during an attempted drug arrest. The officer suffered a serious head injury, but is expected to recover. After the fight, Campbell was able to get away.

Marshals say that they arrested Campbell on Monday in the area of Clifford and Portland avenues after a foot chase.

Campbell faces charges of assault on an officer, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.