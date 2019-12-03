The Republican Party is on the ropes. It now consists mainly of a shrinking minority, mostly older white men and women. This demographic, fearful of losing its almost 250-year hegemony, turned to Trump in 2016 because he promised to stave off Armageddon.

Instead of trying to expand their tent, Republicans have constricted it to include only Trump base voters. Their strategy is to cling to power via high turnout by zealots. Mindful, however, that turnout may not be enough, they are determined to use whatever means at their disposal to head off the demographic torrent of minorities and the young that threatens to wash over them. Trump is the ideal messenger and implementer of this strategy, given that he has no moral compass and cannot be shamed or embarrassed.

Donald Trump’s brand of extremist populism grounded in fear, hate, lies and insults won them the presidential election in 2016, aided by the undemocratic and anachronistic Electoral College, Russian interference, James Comey’s ego-driven stupidity, an uninspiring opponent with a great deal of baggage, social media bots and, towering above all, voter suppression. Despite losing the popular vote by almost 3 million, they managed to squeeze out a victory where it counted. They will have a much tougher time repeating that in 2020 now that the dwindling moderate center is growing as disgusted by Trump as his Democratic opponents.

Republicans can no longer win a fair and honest election. The only way they can prevail is if they cheat or otherwise tilt the playing field in their direction through unethical tampering with the process. They will do just that, having found that it works. You have only to look at the Florida and Georgia gubernatorial elections of 2018 to see how effective dishonesty can be. In both states, Republican secretaries of state ordered election officials to eliminate precincts in minority jurisdictions, purged voter rolls of likely Democratic voters, closed down voting sites in Democratic areas early while people were waiting in line and worse. They thus managed to squeeze out election victories in both states by the same thin margin of four-tenths of 1%. In a clean election where everyone entitled to vote was able to cast a ballot, the Democratic candidates would have won going away.

Expect these same tactics to be employed in 2020 in the presidential contest, as well as in states where Republicans control the registration and voting processes. There is currently a House-passed bill before the U.S. Senate designed to clean up these kinds of electoral abuse, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow a vote on it because he knows it will pass. If it did and honest elections resulted, Democrats would likely take back the White House and Senate as well. Instead, you can take it to the bank that the Republicans will double down on the underhanded tactics they employed in 2016 and 2018 in the many states where they administer elections.

This time around, Democrats are not taking this blatant abuse without a fight. Stacy Abrams’ anti-voter suppression organization, FairFight, went to court in mid-October and overturned the Kentucky Board of Elections sudden creation of an “inactive voter list” to which it moved 175,000 (overwhelmingly Democratic) voters. Had the board succeeded in its despicable plot, GOP governor and mini-Trump Matt Bevin would have easily won re-election.

In addition to marshaling its legal forces to assure that every eligible American who wants to vote can, Democrats must also be vigilant about foreign interference (illegal) in the election as well as foreign money (illegal) going to Trump and other Republican campaigns. Both happened in 2016 and could happen again.

If these desperate efforts to cling to power don’t succeed, be assured that Republicans will scream “voter fraud!” They have been pushing this canard now for several years, notwithstanding the evidence that such scams are virtually nonexistent. In fact, the only voter fraud to come to light recently was Republican absentee ballot tampering in a North Carolina congressional race, the results of which were nullified by the courts. It is a given that Donald Trump, whose claims that voter fraud in 2016 cost him the popular vote, will make the same false claim again while also yelling “rigged!” at every opportunity.

Vigilance by both Democrats and “small-d” democrats must begin now. Otherwise, brace yourselves for a stolen election and four more years that will make Trump and McConnell’s last four seem like good government.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.