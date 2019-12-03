Members of Victor DECA are reaching out to various organizations and groups to learn about and give back to the community, and volunteering for various events.

DECA set up two different themed tents at Lollipop Farm for Tails and Treats, and passed out candy to kids.

Volunteers helped set up for the Breast Cancer Walk at Frontier Field in downtown Rochester, then handed out waters and cheered on participants as they passed.

Students went to the Victor Primary School and helped second graders draw pictures of what they were thankful for to hang up in Strong Memorial Hospital’s mental health program.

Participants sold paper blood drops during school lunches to raise money for leukemia research and assist the National Honors Society.

Students donated money and a stuffed bear to the Bivona Child Advocacy Center to support victims of child abuse. Victor DECA raised $400 for the organization through Jenny Bear sales.

Student volunteers participated in bell-ringing and kazoo sales at Eastview Mall in support of The Salvation Army and Camp Good Days.

“Helping out at events like the Breast Cancer Walk was an amazing experience,” said Abby Clar, community service officer. “Everyone was so thankful to have students support the cause and the kindness we saw there was incredible. I’m glad several students went out of their way to come to the event. It was unbelievable to see how many people in our community are affected by breast cancer and to know that they are receiving such positive support was an empowering thing.”

DECA is a high school business organization that prepares students for college and careers with real-world experience in business management, marketing, finance and hospitality.

Over 150 Victor students are working to develop their skills with practice in problem-solving and communication. The club’s first regional competition is slated for Dec. 19 at Rochester Institute of Technology. Visit victordeca.weebly.com for information.