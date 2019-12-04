The Greater Rochester community recently came together to donate $766,279 to nonprofits in 24 hours through United Way of Greater Rochester’s ROC the Day. This includes more than $232,000 in challenge grants, bonuses and incentives.

This year, 530 nonprofits participated in ROC the Day. Every odd hour, a ROCstar was chosen to give an extra $500 to the charity of their choice. Every two hours, the registered organization with the most unique donors received $500. This added up to $12,000 in additional funds.

In nine years, the nine-county region has raised nearly $7 million. Visit roctheday.org for information.