SWBR was recognized by the Landmark Society of Western New York with a 2019 Stewardship Award for its work restoring Our Lady of Victory in Rochester.

The annual award goes to individuals and organizations in the nine-county area that made outstanding strides in the preservation of homes, public buildings, historic properties and landscapes.

Our Lady of Victory was built in 1868 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior rehabilitation included the restoration of carved altarpieces, statuary and paintings, new liturgical furnishings, a quiet room with leaded glass doors, solid oak pews, a painted and stenciled pipe organ, a lighting scheme, and structural repairs.

The restoration was completed in time to celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary.

The project team included Ryan Zegarelli, Granda Liturgical Arts of Spain, Frank Marianacci, Scott Grove and Sean Fallon. The annual awards ceremony was held at Rochester City Hall.