School officials dismissed students from school after discovering a bomb threat. Police are investigating.

A bomb threat was discovered written on the wall of a lavatory at the Senior High School, according to school officials, although nothing was found after a search.

Students attending the district's Junior and Senior high schools were dismissed at 1 p.m. and after-school activities were cancelled, although Parent-Teacher Association conferences will still occur at the three lower-level buildings, specifically including the Early Childhood, Primary and Intermediate Schools.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Department, the call came in shortly before 11 a.m., after the school's resource officer was notified of the threat.

Following the school's evacuation, deputies had the building searched with the help of a K9 unit trained to detect explosives, along with members of the New York State Patrol, according to school officials.

The investigation is still ongoing for the sheriff's department, while the school will return to its standard operations tomorrow.