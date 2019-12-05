The House of Mercy winter donation drive is running until Dec. 20 in Webster at Warren’s Paint & Decorating Center, 964 Ridge Road, and RuffDay Boarding, Daycare & Training, 1999 Empire Blvd.

Winter coats, boots, gloves, hats and scarves, and underwear in all sizes for men and women are accepted, as well as hand warmers, hoodies, thermals, canned fruit and juices, macaroni and cheese, heat-and-serve items, pasta/sauce, shelf-stable juice or milk, and gift cards to Tops, Wegmans and Walmart.

Donations also can be dropped off at House of Mercy, 285 Ormond St., Rochester. Visit houseofmercyrochester.org for information.