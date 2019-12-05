Americana/blues artist Brooks Williams will appear in concert Friday as part of the Golden Link series

Brooks Williams grew up in Statesboro, Georgia. Yes, that Statesboro, the one immortalized by Blind Willie McTell in "Statesboro Blues," a blues standard covered by the Allman Brothers and just about everyone else. For someone who's made his vocation as a musician in the country-blues realm as Brooks has, that's an irresistible tidbit for writers doing profile pieces, this one included. It could only have been more perfect had he been born down at the crossroads.

On the other hand, all that serendipity is really only serendipitous in hindsight. To the young Brooks Williams, Statesboro was just home.

"It has name recognition — but of course I didn't know that as a child; it was just a town I grew up in and couldn't wait to leave," Williams said. "What I did get from there was that whole Southern rock, Southern gospel, bluegrass — it was everywhere, banjos and fiddles, it was always there, even if I wasn't paying a lot of attention it to it, it was always there. I guess I absorbed it through the water and the air."

And so he did. Williams has been actively making music for more than three decades — largely in the Americana/roots/blues styles — with 28 solo recordings to his credit, and next year he marks the 30th anniversary of his recording career with an album of re-recorded versions of selected songs from throughout his 28 albums, titled "Work My Claim."

The singer, songwriter and master guitarist, now living in the U.K., maintains an active road schedule, one that will bring him to Penfield on Friday, Dec. 6, for the next installment in the Golden Link Folk Singing Society's 2019-20 concert season. The concert is set for 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Williams' repertoire is a mix of his own deftly-written original songs of love and loss and faith, along with covers ranging from classic blues artists (Robert Johnson, Bessie Smith, Blind Willie McTell) and Americana artists like Buddy Miller and Dave Alvin, performed in a laconic vocal style accompanied by deft fingerstyle and slide guitar, skill that routinely gets him ranked among the top acoustic guitarists with the likes of Michael Hedges.

It's a style and a repertoire he honed when he left Statesboro for Boston, where he witnessed first-hand the lives of working musicians and knew it was a life he wanted.

"I was always drawn to the acoustic guitar, and I was always drawn to songs — (but) I didn't realize this was something people could do for work," he recalled. "The only exposure I had to musicians when I was young was the ones of radio or the ones on television." The stars, the big time. Something out of reach.

A musical vocation wasn't out of reach for long. In Boston (and New York) he found himself playing with people who may not necessarily be household names, but are legends among Americana music aficonados: Chris Smither, Taj Mahal, Rory Block. Maria Muldaur was around town at the time, as were musicians like Patty Larkin and Cheryl Wheeler. They were heady days for the young guitarist: "I had wonderful on-the-job training, opening for people with real audiences and careers." In time, he was part of a scene, with such peers coming up at the same time as Richard Shindell, Lucy Kaplansky, Dar Williams, Vance Gilbert — names well-known to folk, Americana and blues fans.

He continued to develop his guitar and vocal stylings in that context, with the growing understanding that the song — what it seeks to convey — is at the center; the instrumentation and the singing all go to serve the song.

"The voice is as much an instrument as the guitar," he said. "I was in danger of thinking the guitar is the instrument and the voice is there to give the guitar something to do."

About those songs? Lyrically, Williams' themes are varied — but if there's a frequent thread, he said, "One of the things that I love going back to is the theme of the person who really wants to do the right thing, to be the person everybody wanted — and for some reason, it doesn't all hold together. I find myself gravitating to stories and ideas like that."

Moving to the U.K. in 2010 after marrying his English wife, Williams found his British audiences to be very much into, and knowledgeable about, the kind of American country blues he plays, and the musical and cultural river that feeds that stream. "What I realized early on was that English audiences know the roots of American music better than the audiences I played to in America. They know the roots of what I was singing about. ... It was almost like they held a mirror up to me: This is what you sound like. It helped me dig through a lot of the noise that comes at us musicians ... it really helped me to know what it was that I did. Even though I've experimented with other things, I've tried other things, I always know where my home is."

It was in England where Williams experienced what he calls a "breakthrough moment" in his musical career, when he played the annual folk/rock festival Fairport's Cropredy Convention hosted by seminal British folk/rock band Fairport Convention, playing to his biggest audience ever, some 20,000 people. He played a portion of his set solo, a portion with another guitarist, and a portion adding bass and drums.

"I found the voice to fill it — and when we added the extra people it got bigger and bigger, but there was still an intimacy," he recalled. "That gave me the confidence that even if I'm on a big stage, I know what to do. That was a massive moment for me."

And ultimately, it's all about the song.

"I want to communicate what the song is about — and that can change from night to night, really." He remembers when he discovered the emotive, nuanced music of Nina Simone: "Oh, THAT'S the way you do this."

Tickets for the Dec. 6 concert are $22 at the door or $20 advance, with tickets available at goldenlink.org and at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton. (Tickets are $17/$15 for Golden Link members, $10 for students and free for children 12 and younger.)

Oil painting demo

Local artist and community member Jan Romeiser will give an oil painting demonstration Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Canandaigua. Romeiser's favorite subject is the natural world — land, trees, water — as well as barns and the like. She has been painting under Pat Rini Rohrer's mentorship since 2009 and has for the past few years been immersed in plein air (outdoor) painting. In a release from the gallery, Romeiser notes, “I am just happy to be creating, whether in my studio working on a piece from an adventure, or painting outdoors chasing the light and shadows.”

For more about the gallery, call 585-394-0030 or visit www.prrgallery.com.

Holiday Boutique

Multiple artisans — new and returning — will be on hand this weekend for the Museum of Wayne County History's annual Holiday Boutique fundraiser, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 at the museum, 21 Butternut St., Lyons.

Vendors will be offering florals, wreaths, jewelry, vintage Christmas items, artwork, antiques, photography, homemade beard owl, crafts, framed historic maps, books by local authors, and more. Kathy Slenar will be taking holiday pictures in the jail cell washroom. Each of the vendors also donates an item to the incredible museum raffle, and all items are raffled off on Saturday at about 4 p.m. The museum will serve lunch both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8 and coffee, teas and desserts throughout the day. The lunch has been moved downstairs to the lower level, placing all the vendors on the first and second handicapped accessible floors.

For more about the museum, call 315-946-4943 or visit www.waynehistory.org.

God bless us, every one

Kim Tenreiro is to perform a one-man version of “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Cobblestone Arts Center Theatre, 1622 Route 332, Farmington. All ticket sales will benefit Cobblestone Arts Center. Tenreiro has been delivering this dramatic performance — in which he vividly depicts 30 characters from the Charles Dickens classic — for over 10 years. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors or military. For more information, contact Sarah Andreacchi at 585-398-0220.

'Sounds of Christmas'

Four choirs with 70 singers from the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy and St. Peter’s Church, 149 Genesee St., Geneva, will present “Sounds of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The St. Nicholas Choir (grades K-2), St. Peter’s Community Junior Choir (grades 3-6), St. Peter’s Community Senior Choir (grades 7-12) and Adult Mixed Choir will perform holiday favorites under the direction of Wendra Trowbridge and accompanied by organist MaryAnn Hamilton. A reception will follow.

The concert will feature traditional carols and cathedral classics by Benjamin Britten, Jonathan Willcocks and Malcom Archer as well as Christmas favorites such as Jester Hairston’s “Mary’s Little Boy Child” and the Spanish carol “Zumba, Zumba.” All proceeds from the concert will go toward the Senior (Teen) Choir’s next trip to Great Britain in February 2022.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and students, and free for ages 12 and younger. Call 315-789-0106 or visit stpetersarts.org for information.