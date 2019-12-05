The Gates Chili Central School District recently hosted the eighth annual Gobble Wobble with the town of Gates and G3 Community Connections.

More than 150 people participated in the free community run/walk, also donating canned goods and nonperishable food items. Participants gathered more than six full boxes of food, which were delivered by the Gates Police Department to the Huether Doyle food cupboard.

The route starts at Town Hall and goes around the Gates Chili CSD campus, with the official finish line behind Town Hall. More than 100 runners took off at 8:30 a.m. and more than 50 walkers started at 8:45 a.m.

While times are not formally recorded, the race was “won” by a very fast turkey. Participants also received a Gobble Wobble hat.

Plans are in the works for next year’s event at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2020.